Egypt, France, Germany, Jordan warn Israel

Egypt, France, Germany, Jordan warn Israel on annexation

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 08 2020, 00:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2020, 00:20 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

The foreign ministers of Egypt, France, Germany and Jordan on Tuesday said they had discussed how to restart "a fruitful engagement" between the Israeli and Palestinian sides, adding that they would support any attempts to hold negotiations.

"We concur that any annexation of Palestinian territories occupied in 1967 would be a violation of international law and imperil the foundations of the peace process," they said in a statement distributed by the German Foreign Ministry after a videoconference between the ministers.

"We would not recognize any changes to the 1967 borders that are not agreed by both parties in the conflict. We also concur that such a step would have serious consequences for the security and stability of the region, and would constitute a major obstacle to efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive and just peace," they said, adding that changes might also have consequences for ties with Israel.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Egypt
France
Germany
Israel
Jordan
Palestine

What's Brewing

Where did Lithium in smartphone batteries come from?

Where did Lithium in smartphone batteries come from?

Yemen's starving children, grim legacy of years of war

Yemen's starving children, grim legacy of years of war

World's longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die

World's longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die

'Fit into hand'-sized reptile a forerunner to dinosaurs

'Fit into hand'-sized reptile a forerunner to dinosaurs

New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity

New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity

A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?

A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?

 