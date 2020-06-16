Egypt registers highest daily COVID-19 toll

AP
AP, Cairo,
  Jun 16 2020
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 08:50 ist
The remote-controlled robot that has been built by the Egyptian mechanical engineer Mahmoud El komy, 26, tests a boy for the coronavirus by running PCR tests, limiting exposure to suspected cases, in Cairo. Credits: Reuters Photo

 Egypt's Health Ministry has confirmed 1,691 new cases of coronavirus, including 97 deaths, the country's highest toll for one day.

There have officially been 46,289 COVID-19 infections and 1,672 deaths recorded since the virus first emerged in Egypt in February. Egypt has the highest death rate in the Arab world and the third-highest in the Middle East after Iran and Turkey.

The government has resisted a full lockdown in an effort to keep the economy functioning.

Even as caseloads multiply in the Arab world's most populous country, authorities have shortened the nightly curfew and plan to reopen airports for tourism to less hard-hit destinations next month.

