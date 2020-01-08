EgyptAir halts flights to Baghdad over safety fears

Egypt's flag carrier has suspended flights to the Iraqi capital for three days for security reasons, the civil aviation ministry said Tuesday.

The suspension takes effect Wednesday and comes after the killing of Iranian commander General Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad airport in a US drone strike last week.

EgyptAir suspended flights until Friday "for the safety of passengers and planes", the ministry said, adding they would resume after "the security situation stabilises" in Baghdad.

Bahrain's Gulf Air halted flights to the Iraqi capital after Soleimani's killing, while Royal Jordanian has resumed its Amman-Baghdad service after a suspension on Friday.