Elon Musk booed by crowd at show with Dave Chappelle

During Chappelle's set, the controversial comedian presented the controversial billionaire who entered the stage to confused applause and boos

IANS
IANS,
  • Dec 13 2022, 12:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 13:25 ist
Elon Musk. Credit: AFP Photo

After recently making transphobic remarks, Twitter CEO Elon Musk got booed by the crowd when he appeared onstage with comedian Dave Chappelle who has been repeatedly criticized for his own transphobic remarks.

Musk appeared in Chappelle's show on Sunday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco, The Verge reported.

During Chappelle's set, the controversial comedian presented the controversial billionaire who entered the stage to confused applause and boos.

Read | Musk relaunches Twitter Blue after fake account fiasco

Videos of Musk's appearance immediately appeared on Twitter.

The Twitter account from which the video was posted has since disappeared, with some users accusing Twitter and Musk of censorship.

"Technically, it was 90 per cent cheers & 10 per cent boos," Musk said in a tweet which he later deleted.

Musk tweeted on Sunday: "My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci."

Several users expressed their thoughts on his tweet.

While one user commented, "Incorrect those are not pronouns but you'll figure yourself out someday", another said, "trying to get the hate speech numbers back up, I see".

When a Twitter user accused Musk of mocking and promoting hate toward the LGBTQ+ community, he replied: "I strongly disagree. Forcing your pronouns upon others when they didn't ask, and implicitly ostracizing those who don't, is neither good nor kind to anyone."

