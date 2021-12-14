Musk has lofty plans, but they may be contradictory

Elon Musk has lofty plans, but they may be contradictory

Musk was recently name Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2021

DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 14 2021, 11:49 ist
SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters Photo

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk tweeted on December 14 "SpaceX is starting a program to take CO2 out of atmosphere and turn it into rocket fuel".

"Please join if interested", he added.

However, it is interesting to note that SpaceX mixes liquid oxygen with kerosene to power its Falcon rockets and mixes it with liquid methane for its next-generation Starship system, which is currently in development, according to The New York Times.

Musk was recently name Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2021.

The publication described him as "clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman"

