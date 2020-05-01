Elon Musk protest tweets against coronavirus lockdowns

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, who has a history of being outspoken on Twitter, lashed out on the social media platform over the past several days with his strong views on restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Silicon Valley billionaire entrepreneur and head of Tesla Inc expressed complete disapproval of the restrictions in the past when he tweeted, "The coronavirus panic is dumb" in March.

The coronavirus panic is dumb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2020

On Wednesday, Musk doubled down - calling the lockdown measures "fascist", during the electric carmaker's first-quarter earnings conference call with analysts.

Below are some additional Musk tweets on lockdown measures:

April 29th:

- "FREE AMERICA NOW" (https://bit.ly/3eZrDVA)

FREE AMERICA NOW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

- "Give people their freedom back!" Musk also shared a Wall Street Journal opinion report on whether shutdowns work to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Give people their freedom back! https://t.co/iG8OYGaVZ0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

- "Bravo Texas!" Musk lauded while sharing a report which said that Texas restaurants, retailers and other businesses can reopen Friday with new rules outlined by the governor's task force.

-"Yes, reopen with care & appropriate protection, but don’t put everyone under de facto house arrest" Musk tweeted in response to a user's comment under the Texas article.

Yes, reopen with care & appropriate protection, but don’t put everyone under de facto house arrest — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

- "Hospitals in California have been half empty this whole time," the billionaire tweeted along with some statistics, adding that "California HHS (Health and Human Services) server crashed. Maybe it has covid."

California HHS server crashed. Maybe it has covid. pic.twitter.com/eGkdPmBpAK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 30, 2020

April 30th:

- "Why forced isolation is bad" while sharing a report about Americans waiting for "sensible policymakers who have the courage to ignore the panic and rely on facts."

Why forced isolation is bad https://t.co/c2XCcRSx1C — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 30, 2020

- "Classifying all deaths as corona even if corona didn't cause the death is simply a lie"

Classifying all deaths as corona even if corona didn’t cause the death is simply a lie https://t.co/R1sgzcFS46 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 30, 2020

"This is misleading to the public"