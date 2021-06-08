Elon Musk’s Skype tweet strikes a chord with netizens

Elon Musk’s social media influence is unparalleled among top-tier chief executives and technology giants who, by and large, steer clear of the limelight. The flamboyant Tesla CEO has usually taken a different route, courting controversy over everything from a cave in Thailand to joke coins. True to form, Musk has taken to Twitter to take on another pop-culture talking point -- Skype.

Musk tackled the issue through his favoured mode of communication — memes. The 49-year-old tech billionaire tweeted a meme about the Microsoft-owned video calling service that framed Skype as an unwanted but persistent guest who creeps back into the house despite being thrown out of the house.

The once-popular video conferencing app has fallen out of favour recently as newer, sleeker offerings like Zoom, Google Meet and even Microsoft’s own Teams have hogged the space during the pandemic. However, many users still complain about being unable to wipe the application off their computers, with several internet forums being dedicated to the issue.

Musk’s tweet struck a chord with many netizens who pitched in to give their two cents on the subject. Some agreed wholeheartedly with Musk, agreeing that it was nearly impossible to scrap the app.

True - there is no way on earth to remove Skype. — MartyParty (@martypartymusic) June 6, 2021

Skype doesn’t wanna leave once you invite him the 1st time — Edward Yevala (@Fongangedward) June 7, 2021

Many of Musk’s twitter followers had a field day with the post, with some airing grievances about other persistent apps.

same thing with facebook, i've never touched f.b in my life and yet it constantly stalks me within my device. — some catboy (@unerdyneko) June 7, 2021

Also trying to get iTunes to not randomly play a song that I’ve had no desire to listen to since 2005. — CreaturesOfConquest (@JP_Cocodrie) June 7, 2021

Some even brought in other pop culture references to have a go at the app.

There were a few, however, who said they were still loyal to the app that has served them well for the last two decades.

I still use my Skype am I to old 🤣 better than Facebook all up on your business 😁 — Marks Star (@Marksbluewater) June 6, 2021

Given Musk’s history with sending cryptocurrency flying or crashing with just a tweet, and his recent “breakup” with Bitcoin, followers couldn’t help but tie the two together and poke some fun at the billionaire’s expense.

Watch skype’s stock plummet after this 🤣🤣 — Mckay💎 (@RealMckayGram) June 6, 2021