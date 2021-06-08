Elon Musk’s Skype tweet strikes a chord with netizens

Elon Musk’s Skype tweet strikes a chord with netizens

The tweet points to Skype as an uninvited but persistent guest who keeps reappearing

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 08 2021, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2021, 16:20 ist
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters Photo

Elon Musk’s social media influence is unparalleled among top-tier chief executives and technology giants who, by and large, steer clear of the limelight. The flamboyant Tesla CEO has usually taken a different route, courting controversy over everything from a cave in Thailand to joke coins. True to form, Musk has taken to Twitter to take on another pop-culture talking point -- Skype.

Musk tackled the issue through his favoured mode of communication — memes. The 49-year-old tech billionaire tweeted a meme about the Microsoft-owned video calling service that framed Skype as an unwanted but persistent guest who creeps back into the house despite being thrown out of the house.

The once-popular video conferencing app has fallen out of favour recently as newer, sleeker offerings like Zoom, Google Meet and even Microsoft’s own Teams have hogged the space during the pandemic. However, many users still complain about being unable to wipe the application off their computers, with several internet forums being dedicated to the issue.

Musk’s tweet struck a chord with many netizens who pitched in to give their two cents on the subject. Some agreed wholeheartedly with Musk, agreeing that it was nearly impossible to scrap the app.

 

Many of Musk’s twitter followers had a field day with the post, with some airing grievances about other persistent apps.

 

Some even brought in other pop culture references to have a go at the app.

 

There were a few, however, who said they were still loyal to the app that has served them well for the last two decades.

Given Musk’s history with sending cryptocurrency flying or crashing with just a tweet, and his recent “breakup” with Bitcoin, followers couldn’t help but tie the two together and poke some fun at the billionaire’s expense.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Elon Musk
Skype
Microsoft

What's Brewing

Heavy sleepers: Elephants on epic trek take nap

Heavy sleepers: Elephants on epic trek take nap

Sunil Chhetri has more international goals than Messi

Sunil Chhetri has more international goals than Messi

While many have a 'vivid' mind's eye, others have none

While many have a 'vivid' mind's eye, others have none

How thousands of indigenous children vanished in Canada

How thousands of indigenous children vanished in Canada

CO2 in air at its highest level ever despite lockdowns

CO2 in air at its highest level ever despite lockdowns

 