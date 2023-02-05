Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March

SpaceX, since last year, has been looking to launch its giant Starship into orbit for the first time, a pivotal demonstration flight as it aims to fly NASA astronauts to the moon

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 05 2023, 05:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2023, 05:48 ist
Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters Photo

SpaceX may attempt a Starship rocket system launch in March, its billionaire chief Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.

"If remaining tests go well, we will attempt a Starship launch next month," Musk said, in a response to a user's tweet about Starship.

Also Read | Musk found not liable in Tesla tweet trial

Musk had in January said that there was a "real shot" at launching Starship in late February, adding that a March launch attempt appears highly likely.

