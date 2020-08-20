Elon Musk tweets stunning video of ship catching Falcon 9 rocket fairings

SpaceX founder, Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk shared a video on Twitter of the Falcon 9 rocket’s fairings being caught by a ship, which has left Twitter users awestruck.

Aloha, welcome back from space 💫 pic.twitter.com/xWPN09Wtaw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2020

Once the fairings are ejected in two pieces, thrusters guide them back to earth and precise landing zone. At a lower altitude, a parachute is deployed to slow down the fairings. A large and fast boat with a huge net then catches the falling fairings, explains, Wired.

The video of the catch has garnered over 4 million views. Several users even questioned if the video was computer-generated or was captured in real life.

Twitter user @ReppatrickRam12, tweeted, “Perfect Landing” in response to the rocket’s fairings being caught.

Perfect Landing. — Reppatrick Ramirez (@ReppatrickRam12) August 19, 2020

Another user @EITerrorizta, said, “Wait how did yall calculate so well where in the middle of the ocean it would land ?? Plus parachute glide time + plus boat speed”

Wait how did yall calculate so well where in the middle of the ocean it would land ?? Plus parachute glide time + plus boat speed 🔥👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — ⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️ (@ElTerrorizta) August 18, 2020

Twitter user @Stelvio70918358, asked why the fairing is being caught and if it was cost effective