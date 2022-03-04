Firefighters access nuclear power plant after fire

Emergency services access nuclear power plant after fire

The nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhya caught fire after Russians shelled the building

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Mar 04 2022, 10:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 10:04 ist
The station at Zaporizhzhia, an industrial city in the southeast, supplies an estimated 40 per cent of the country's nuclear power. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukraine's emergency services said Friday they had gained access to a nuclear power plant where a fire erupted after shelling by the Russian military.

"As of 05:20 at the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Energodar, State Emergency Service units went to put out the fire in the training building," the state emergency services wrote on Facebook, noting that 40 people and 10 vehicles were involved in the operation.

Ukraine
Russia
World news

