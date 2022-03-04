Emergency services access nuclear power plant after fire

Ukraine's emergency services said Friday they had gained access to a nuclear power plant where a fire erupted after shelling by the Russian military.
"As of 05:20 at the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Energodar, State Emergency Service units went to put out the fire in the training building," the state emergency services wrote on Facebook, noting that 40 people and 10 vehicles were involved in the operation.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Discovering Goa's hidden cuisine secrets
How commercial satellites are shaping Ukraine conflict
DH Radio | Does 30% tax make crypto legal?
Anti-conversion bill: Legislating hate in Karnataka?
Kitchen turns comfort zone for the pandemic-weary
DH Toon | Putin's timing. Wow!
PM’s cancelled visit saves 4 trees from certain axing
More pain ahead for FMCG makers
German bakery offers 'peace donut' to support Ukraine