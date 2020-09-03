England makes no changes to Covid-19 quarantine countries

No changes were made to the list of countries on England's quarantine list on Thursday, British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

English holidaymakers in Portugal were awaiting the decision after the number of cases in the country rose above the threshold at which the 14-day quarantine for returning travellers is considered. Quarantine is already in place for popular destinations in France and Spain.

"We continue to keep the Travel Corridor list under constant review & won't hesitate to remove countries if needed," Shapps said on Twitter. "However, there are no English additions or removals today."