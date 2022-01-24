England to drop Covid travel test demand: PM Johnson

People arriving in England from abroad will no longer have to take Covid-19 tests if they have been vaccinated, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, ahead of an expected announcement.
Johnson told reporters the rule change was designed to show that the country was open for business and travellers. He did not say when the requirement would change but further details are expected to be given later on Monday.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy
Lasting loss of smell likely in Covid infected: Study
Shimla receives season's heaviest snowfall — See Pics
What we know about N Korea's secretive weapons makers
R-Day 2022: Glimpses of full dress rehearsal at Rajpath
India on way to wearing 'Pickle King' crown
How Covid left a billionaire’s cruise empire imploding