England to drop Covid travel test demand: PM Johnson

England to drop Covid travel test demand: PM Johnson

He did not say when the requirement would change but further details are expected to be given later on Monday

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jan 24 2022, 18:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 18:30 ist
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: AFP Photo

People arriving in England from abroad will no longer have to take Covid-19 tests if they have been vaccinated, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, ahead of an expected announcement.

Johnson told reporters the rule change was designed to show that the country was open for business and travellers. He did not say when the requirement would change but further details are expected to be given later on Monday. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Boris Johnson
Coronavirus
Covid-19
United Kingdom
World news

What's Brewing

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

Lasting loss of smell likely in Covid infected: Study

Lasting loss of smell likely in Covid infected: Study

Shimla receives season's heaviest snowfall — See Pics

Shimla receives season's heaviest snowfall — See Pics

What we know about N Korea's secretive weapons makers

What we know about N Korea's secretive weapons makers

R-Day 2022: Glimpses of full dress rehearsal at Rajpath

R-Day 2022: Glimpses of full dress rehearsal at Rajpath

India on way to wearing 'Pickle King' crown

India on way to wearing 'Pickle King' crown

How Covid left a billionaire’s cruise empire imploding

How Covid left a billionaire’s cruise empire imploding

 