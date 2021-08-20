England's Covid R number estimate rises to 0.9 to 1.2

England's Covid R number estimate rises to 0.9 to 1.2

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Aug 20 2021, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 19:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The estimated range for England's Covid-19 reproduction "R" number rose to 0.9 to 1.2, according to official data released on Friday, compared to 0.8 to 1.0 in last week's figures.

That means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 9 and 12 other people.

United Kingdom
Coronavirus
Covid-19
World news

