England's Covid R number estimate rises to 0.9 to 1.2

The estimated range for England's Covid-19 reproduction "R" number rose to 0.9 to 1.2, according to official data released on Friday, compared to 0.8 to 1.0 in last week's figures.
That means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 9 and 12 other people.
