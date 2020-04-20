Enough testing available to let states reopen if meet other criteria: US Vice President Mike Pence

US Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday the United States has enough testing nationwide to allow any state to start lifting lockdown orders forced by the coronavirus, if they have met other criteria.
"We believe we have the testing today around the country, that would allow any state in America to move to phase one (of the recovery plan) if they have met the other criteria," Pence said at a briefing. Those criteria include 14 days of declines in infections and enough hospital capacity to treat everyone who gets sick, he said.
