Ethiopia claims Tigray victories

Ethiopia claims Tigray victories, says army marching to state capital

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 18 2020, 04:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 04:48 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

Ethiopia's government said on Tuesday its troops had achieved significant victories on the eastern and western fronts of its war against the leaders of Tigray and its army was marching to the region's capital Mekelle.

"The force of the junta is now retreating, and the army is marching to bring the TPLF (Tigray People's Liberation Front) junta to justice," said a statement from the government's task force for the Tigray conflict.

Tigrayan leaders were not immediately available for comment.

Ethiopia

