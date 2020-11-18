Ethiopia claims Tigray victories, says army marching to state capital

Ethiopia's government said on Tuesday its troops had achieved significant victories on the eastern and western fronts of its war against the leaders of Tigray and its army was marching to the region's capital Mekelle.
"The force of the junta is now retreating, and the army is marching to bring the TPLF (Tigray People's Liberation Front) junta to justice," said a statement from the government's task force for the Tigray conflict.
Tigrayan leaders were not immediately available for comment.
