EU chief demands Russia 'immediately release' Navalny

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Monday joined the international chorus of condemnation against Russia's arrest of opposition figure Alexei Navalny and demanded his release.

"I condemn the detention of Alexei Navalny," she said in a statement. "The Russian authorities must immediately release him and ensure his safety."

Von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, also repeated Brussels' call for an independent investigation into an attempt on Navalny's life.

The 44-year-old returned to Russia on Sunday from Germany, where he received treatment after being poisoned with what experts say was the Novichok nerve agent.

There have been calls for more Western sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin's government following the latest arrest.

But von der Leyen did not address what would be a decision for the EU member states, saying simply: "We will monitor the situation closely.

"We also continue to expect a thorough and independent investigation on the attack on Alexei Navalny's life," she said.