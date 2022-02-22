EU envoys to approve sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, says Italy minister

EU set to sanction Russia, says Italy minister

European Union ambassadors began meeting on Tuesday to discuss sanctions against Russia after its recognition of two breakaway regions

Reuters
Reuters, Rome,
  • Feb 22 2022, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 15:16 ist
Italy's foreign minister Luigi Di Maio. Credit: AFP Photo

The European Union foreign ministers will give a political green light to sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, Italy's foreign minister Luigi Di Maio said.

"What happened yesterday with the recognition by Russia of two self-proclaimed republics of the Donbass is unacceptable, and Italy is convinced to proceed with sanctions," Di Maio said in a video message.

European Union ambassadors began meeting on Tuesday to discuss sanctions against Russia after its recognition of two breakaway regions of Ukraine, and the EU's top diplomat promised the first punitive measures later in the day.

Russia
Ukraine
World news
Italy
EU

