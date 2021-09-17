EU can't confirm if AstraZeneca has clot risk for women

EU fail to confirm if women, young adults at higher clot risk from AstraZeneca shot

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 17 2021, 17:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 17:27 ist
A vial with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. Credit: Reuters Photo

Europe's drugs regulator said on Friday it could not confirm if women and young adults were at a higher risk of rare blood clots with low platelets following vaccination with AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine after it studied available data.

Limitations in the way the data was collected meant that the European Medicines Agency could not identify any specific risk factor that made the condition, thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), more likely, it said. 

EU
AstraZeneca
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
Covid-19
World news

