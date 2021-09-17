EU fail to confirm if women, young adults at higher clot risk from AstraZeneca shot

Europe's drugs regulator said on Friday it could not confirm if women and young adults were at a higher risk of rare blood clots with low platelets following vaccination with AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine after it studied available data.
Limitations in the way the data was collected meant that the European Medicines Agency could not identify any specific risk factor that made the condition, thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), more likely, it said.
