EU finds J&J Covid shot possibly linked to another rare clotting condition

J&J Covid shot may be linked to another clot condition

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 01 2021, 17:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2021, 17:58 ist
The European Medicines Agency also recommended immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), a bleeding disorder caused by the body mistakenly attacking platelets, be added as an adverse reaction with an unknown frequency to the J&J vaccine product information Credit: Reuters file photo

The European Union's drug regulator said on Friday there is a possible link between rare cases of bloods clots in deep veins with Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine and recommended the condition be listed as a side-effect of the shot.

The European Medicines Agency also recommended immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), a bleeding disorder caused by the body mistakenly attacking platelets, be added as an adverse reaction with an unknown frequency to the J&J vaccine product information and to AstraZeneca's vaccine.

