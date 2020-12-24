EU Parliament to analyse Brexit deal before giving green light in 2021

EU Parliament to analyse Brexit deal before approval

'We will act responsibly in order to minimise disruption to citizens and prevent the chaos of a no-deal scenario,' Sassoli said.

Reuters
  • Dec 24 2020, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2020, 21:27 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

The European Parliament will analyse in detail the deal the EU and the UK clinched on Thursday, before deciding whether to give its consent in the new year, the head of the institution said on Twitter.

"I welcome the deal on the future EU-UK relationship. This can now form the basis of a new partnership. However, the last-minute nature of the agreement does not allow for proper parliamentary scrutiny by the European Parliament before the end of the year," European Parliament President David Sassoli said on Twitter.

"The European Parliament will now analyse the agreement in detail before deciding whether to give consent in the new year. We will act responsibly in order to minimise disruption to citizens and prevent the chaos of a no-deal scenario," Sassoli said.

 

