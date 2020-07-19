EU recovery summit could end with no deal, says Angela Merkel

EU recovery summit could end with no deal, says Merkel

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel warned it was still possible that EU leaders could fail to reach an agreement on Sunday on a huge post-virus recovery plan for the shattered European economy.

Arriving for the third and probably final day of an extraordinary European summit, Merkel said the 27 leaders had "many positions" on the size of the fund, on rules for accessing it and on tying it to respect for the rule of law.

"I still can't say whether a solution will be found," she said. "There is a lot of good will... but it may also be that no result will be achieved today."

