EU, US to end trade tariffs, summit draft says

EU, US to end trade tariffs, call for new study into Covid-19 origins, summit draft says

The draft also commits to ending a long-running spat over subsidies to aircraft makers before July 11

Reuters
Reuters, Brussels,
  • Jun 09 2021, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 16:39 ist
The leaders of the European Union and the United States are set to commit to lifting steel tariffs before Dec. 1, 2021. Credit: iStock Photo

The leaders of the European Union and the United States are set to commit to lifting steel tariffs before December 1, 2021 and avoid any further transatlantic trade disputes, according to a draft statement prepared for a June 15 summit in Brussels.

The draft, seen by Reuters and which will be discussed by EU ambassadors on Wednesday, also commits to ending a long-running spat over subsidies to aircraft makers before July 11.

Also Read | China’s leader Xi Jinping wants a ‘lovable’ country, that doesn’t mean he is making nice

Both sides will agree to cooperate on facing China's economic, political and military rise policy and also call for a new study into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, first detected in China.

"We call for progress on a transparent, evidence-based ... study on the origins of Covid-19, that is free from interference," the draft said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
European Union
China
steel tariffs
Covid-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

For Arunachal villagers, a shot in arm brings free rice

For Arunachal villagers, a shot in arm brings free rice

Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?

Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?

Survivor recalls time at Indigenous school in Canada

Survivor recalls time at Indigenous school in Canada

Cannabis joints for getting Covid jabs in this US state

Cannabis joints for getting Covid jabs in this US state

Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities

Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities

 