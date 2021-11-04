EUL process rigorous, scientific: WHO official rejects reports linking Modi-Ghebreyesus meet and Covaxin approval

Soon after the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday approved Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, several reports claimed that the green light for India's indigenous vaccine came after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rome.

Rejecting such speculation, WHO's Director of Communications Gabby Stern, clarified in a tweet that the agency's process for assessing Covid-19 vaccines for emergency use listing is rigorous, scientific and standardised.

"Hi, @WHO's process for assessing #COVID19 vaccines for emergency use listing is rigorous, scientific and standardized. It involves outside experts on a technical advisory group who review data from manufacturers and others to ensure efficacy and safety. Thanks!" Stern tweeted.

Hi, @WHO's process for assessing #COVID19 vaccines for emergency use listing is rigorous, scientific and standardized. It involves outside experts on a technical advisory group who review data from manufacturers and others to ensure efficacy and safety. Thanks! https://t.co/MgfepF0VRb — Gabby Stern (@gabbystern) November 3, 2021

The WHO on Wednesday approved an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for India’s home-grown Covid shot manufactured by Bharat Biotech.

Also Read — Diwali cheer for Indians: Covaxin gets WHO approval

The nod paved the way for Indians who have received Covaxin to travel freely all over the world besides opening up the doors for export and manufacturing of the Indian vaccine in other countries through the technology transfer route.

In a statement issued in July after it approached the WHO for granting the EUL, the Hyderabad-based company claimed the vaccine to be 77.8 per cent effective against symptomatic Covid-19 and 93.4 per cent effective against severe symptomatic Covid-19. In addition, the efficacy data demonstrated 65 per cent protection against the Delta variant.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: