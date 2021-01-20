'Europe has a friend in White House after 4 years'

Europe has a friend in White House after 4 years, EU chief says

Reuters
Reuters, Brussels,
  • Jan 20 2021, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2021, 15:02 ist
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Credit: AFP Photo

The European Union's chief executive hailed on Wednesday as a new dawn Joe Biden's term as US president but warned that the bloc would strive to regulate American technology companies, calling for global standards.

"After four long years, Europe has a friend in the White House," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, who welcomed outgoing President Donald Trump's ban on Twitter.

But she added: "This kind of decision must be taken in accordance with laws and rules ...not by an arbitrary decision in the power of Silicon Valley CEOs." 

