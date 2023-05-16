Ex-Audi boss pleads guilty in German 'dieselgate' trial

Ex-Audi boss Stadler pleads guilty in German 'dieselgate' trial

Stadler is now the highest-ranking former executive to make a confession in the 'dieselgate' scandal that erupted at Audi's parent company Volkswagen in 2015.

AFP
AFP, Munich, Germany,
  • May 16 2023, 14:25 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 16:46 ist
Rupert Stadler, former CEO of German car manufacturer Audi, sits in a regional court room in Munich, Germany, May 16, 2023. Stadler plead guilty in connection with the 'Dieselgate' emissions cheating scandal. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ex-Audi CEO Rupert Stadler pleaded guilty at his "dieselgate" fraud trial Tuesday, admitting that he allowed vehicles equipped with emissions cheating software to remain on sale even after learning of the scam.

The admission at the Munich district court comes as part of a plea deal that will see Stadler, who has been on trial since 2020, escape jail time.

Stadler is now the highest-ranking former executive to make a confession in the "dieselgate" scandal that erupted at Audi's parent company Volkswagen in 2015.

Also Read | Elon Musk tells Tesla staff he must approve all hiring-memo

"In the course of addressing the diesel issue" after the scandal became public, Stadler "neglected" to inform business partners that cars with so-called defeat devices were still going on the market, his lawyer Ulrike Thole-Groll told the court in a statement.

In doing so, Stadler was "accepting that vehicles equipped with the illegal software would go on sale," she said.

Asked by the judge whether the statement was correct, Stadler replied: "Yes."

German car giant VW -- whose subsidiaries include not just Audi but also Porsche, Skoda and Seat -- admitted in September 2015 that it had installed software to rig emission levels in 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide.

Also Read | Toyota full-year net profit beats forecast

The "defeat devices" made the vehicles appear less polluting in lab tests than they were on the road.

Stadler, 60, had until now always denied wrongdoing.

But his defence team announced earlier this month that Stadler had accepted a plea deal that included a confession in exchange for a suspended sentence of up to two years.

Stalder also agreed to make a payment of 1.1 million euros ($1.2 million).

A verdict is expected in June.

Last month Wolfgang Hatz, another former Audi executive who was on trial alongside Stadler, also pleaded guilty, confessing that he and two other colleagues had arranged the installation of emissions-cheating software.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
World news
Automobile
automobiles
Volkswagen
Volkswagen Group
Audi
Germany
emissions

Related videos

What's Brewing

Voters elect dead woman in civic polls in UP's Hasanpur

Voters elect dead woman in civic polls in UP's Hasanpur

Manipur violence: Students stare at uncertain future

Manipur violence: Students stare at uncertain future

Basmati-rich farmlands in Jammu adopt ripper technology

Basmati-rich farmlands in Jammu adopt ripper technology

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

Despite Nazi shadow, jewellery sale sets $202 mn record

Despite Nazi shadow, jewellery sale sets $202 mn record

Hiroshima survivor learns English to tell her story

Hiroshima survivor learns English to tell her story

What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?

What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?

B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays

B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

 