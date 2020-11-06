Ex-officers in George Floyd case to be tried together, with cameras rolling

A judge in Minneapolis on Thursday ruled that the four officers charged in the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who took some of his last breaths under the knee of a white officer, will stand trial together.

The judge also ruled that the news media can broadcast the trial, scheduled for next spring — an unusual move in Minneapolis, where courts are generally closed to cameras. The judge cited the coronavirus pandemic, which limits the number of people who can be in the courtroom at any time, and the immense national and international interest in the case.

The judge, Peter Cahill of Hennepin County, also said the trial will remain — for now — in the Twin Cities, although he left open the possibility of moving it later if the court is unable to seat a jury untainted by the vast publicity the case has already generated.

The defendants, including Derek Chauvin, the white officer who pinned Floyd to the ground for more than nine minutes, had asked the court for a change of venue, arguing that they would not be able to receive a fair trial in Minneapolis because of pretrial publicity and the wide-scale protests against racial injustice Floyd’s death sparked.

Chauvin, who had been a 19-year-veteran on the police force, is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter and faces 40 years in prison if convicted.

The other officers, including two rookies who had aided Chauvin in pinning Floyd to the pavement in front of a convenience store, are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. Former officer Tou Thao is also charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. All four former officers, who were fired after the incident, have been released on bail.

The two rookie officers, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Keung, were the first on the scene the evening of May 25 after a convenience store clerk called the police saying that Floyd had tried to pass off a counterfeit $20 bill to pay for cigarettes.

From the start, Floyd, 46, was agitated and resisted being put in the back of a squad car, saying he was claustrophobic. After Chauvin arrived, Floyd was placed face down on the street, where he repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. By the time paramedics arrived, Floyd went limp and seemed to stop breathing. He was later declared dead at a hospital.