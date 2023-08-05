Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan sentenced to 3 years jail in Toshakhana case

In a major development, a district and sessions court on Saturday convicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, sentencing him to three years in prison, as per a report in GeoTV.
This comes after a Pakistani high court on Friday set aside the verdict of a lower court and asked it to rehear a corruption case in which the embattled former prime minister was accused of profiting from selling expensive state gifts when he was in power.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
House panel recommends upping taxes on tobacco products
Passengers recall killings in Jaipur-Mumbai train
7 lakes in Coimbatore revived under Smart City project
India’s wildlife: Looking beyond tigers
Lalbagh: I-Day flower show opening draws a huge crowd
Striking writers, studios meet over contract talks
The craft of brewing
Chaos in New York over YouTubers' PlayStation giveaway