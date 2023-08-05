Imran Khan gets 3 yrs jail in Toshakhana case

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan sentenced to 3 years jail in Toshakhana case

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 05 2023, 13:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2023, 13:38 ist
Imran Khan. Credit: Reuters Photo

In a major development, a district and sessions court on Saturday convicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, sentencing him to three years in prison, as per a report in GeoTV.

This comes after a Pakistani high court on Friday set aside the verdict of a lower court and asked it to rehear a corruption case in which the embattled former prime minister was accused of profiting from selling expensive state gifts when he was in power.

More to follow...

