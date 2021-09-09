Ex-President Ghani reveals why he fled Afghanistan

Ex-President leader Ashraf Ghani tweets defence for fleeing Afghanistan

Ghani also denies widespread allegations of corruption and claims he left the country with millions of dollars

AP
AP, Kabul,
  • Sep 09 2021, 09:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2021, 09:35 ist
Ashraf Ghani. Credit: AFP File Photo

Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has taken to Twitter to say his flight from Kabul on August 15 was done to save Afghanistan's capital from bloodshed. He says his security personnel advised the secret departure, which opened the gates of the city to a Taliban takeover.

Ghani also denies widespread allegations of corruption and claims he left the country with millions of dollars. He says there should be an independent investigation.

Read | Panjshir resistance to declare parallel govt in Afghanistan

Ghani's sudden departure has been widely criticized both in Afghanistan and abroad. Washington blamed Ghani's flight and the government's collapse for a Taliban takeover ahead of a negotiated deal.

Prominent Afghan political figures who stayed behind say they had expected to meet with Taliban political leaders the following day to continue negotiations.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Taliban
Afghanistan
World news

What's Brewing

Ashwin makes white ball return

Ashwin makes white ball return

Bitcoin in El Salvador: How will it work?

Bitcoin in El Salvador: How will it work?

9/11: 20 yrs on, work of identifying remains continues

9/11: 20 yrs on, work of identifying remains continues

Top 1% in US evading $163 bn a year in taxes: Report

Top 1% in US evading $163 bn a year in taxes: Report

DH Toon | Blowing up the 'myth' of a changed Taliban

DH Toon | Blowing up the 'myth' of a changed Taliban

Soaring fruit, flower prices as festive weekend nears

Soaring fruit, flower prices as festive weekend nears

Some evacuated from Kabul struggle to find help in US

Some evacuated from Kabul struggle to find help in US

 