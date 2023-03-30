'Expect democratic principles...': Germany reacts to Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

In its first reaction to Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as an MP, Germany said that "standards of judicial independence and fundamental democratic principles" should apply in his case.

"We have taken note of the verdict of first instance against the Indian opposition politician Rahul Gandhi as well as the suspension of his parliamentary mandate. To our knowledge, Mr Gandhi is in a position to appeal the verdict," German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Annalena Baerbock said during a press briefing.

She added that the appeal would show whether verdict stands and whether the suspension of his mandate has any basis. "We expect standards of judicial independence and democratic principles to be applied," she added.

On March 23, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail by a court in Gujarat’s Surat in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his “why do all thieves have the Modi surname” remark during an election campaign in Karnataka's Kolar. A day later, he was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP. The leader was also served a notice to vacate the government bungalow in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader is planning to start a nationwide 'Satyamev Jayate' agitation on April 5 from Kolar, the very place where he made a remark on the Modi surname, party state president D K Shivakumar said on Wednesday.