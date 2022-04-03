Explosion in Afghan capital wounds at least 15

Explosion in Afghan capital wounds at least 15

Associated Press TV showed the wounded being removed from the site, carried by passersby

AP
AP, Kabul,
  • Apr 03 2022, 13:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2022, 13:01 ist

 An explosion in the centre of the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday wounded at least 15 people, according to witnesses.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the blast and no one immediately claimed responsibility. Taliban authorities didn't immediately comment.

Associated Press TV showed the wounded being removed from the site, carried by passersby.

Wais Ahmad, a money changer, said the explosion happened inside a market where money changers operate. However, the market was closed at the time of the explosion.

The blast was the first in the Afghan capital in months. Afghanistan's Taliban rulers have stepped up security throughout most of the country since sweeping to power in August.

Taliban troops man dozens of checkpoints throughout the city.

The greatest threat facing the Taliban comes from the Islamic State group affiliate known as Islamic State in Khorasan Province or IS-K.

The Taliban have cracked down on the affiliate in its stronghold in eastern Afghanistan.

In a statement, IS-K said late Saturday they targeted a Taliban vehicle in Kabul, killing everyone inside the vehicle. However, there was no confirmation from the Taliban rulers or signs of an explosion on Saturday.

The IS statement also claimed an explosion in western Herat province targeting the country's minority Shiite Muslims.

There was no confirmation of any explosion in Herat and the IS often makes exaggerated claims.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Afghanistan
World news
World Politics
Explosion
Taliban

What's Brewing

Decode This | West Bengal's cycle of violence

Decode This | West Bengal's cycle of violence

Josh Wardle hosts first live Wordle competition

Josh Wardle hosts first live Wordle competition

Gadget weekly: Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV and more

Gadget weekly: Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV and more

Afghans mark first Ramadan since Taliban seized power

Afghans mark first Ramadan since Taliban seized power

Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin fasting tomorrow

Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin fasting tomorrow

Pak PM calls for street protests ahead of no-trust vote

Pak PM calls for street protests ahead of no-trust vote

Modi's gift to Deuba: A Radha, Krishna painting

Modi's gift to Deuba: A Radha, Krishna painting

India sees warmest March in 122 years

India sees warmest March in 122 years

Hunar Haats in Chandigarh 'promote entrepreneurship'

Hunar Haats in Chandigarh 'promote entrepreneurship'

Rainbow flags may be taken from fans at Qatar World Cup

Rainbow flags may be taken from fans at Qatar World Cup

 