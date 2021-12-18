Explosion in Pakistan's Karachi kills 12, many others injured: Report

Explosion in Karachi kills 12, many others injured

  Dec 18 2021
At least 12 people were killed and many others injured when an explosion took place inside a multi-storey building in Karachi on Saturday, local media reports said.

The nature of the blast is being determined by the police who said that investigation is underway to determine whether the incident occurred due to gas leakage or detonation of explosives, reports Xinhua news agency.

The building which hosted a bank and several other offices partially collapsed in the explosion.

Several people are also feared to be trapped under the rubbles of the collapsed building, according to the media reports.

