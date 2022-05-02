Explosions in Russian region bordering Ukraine, no casualties: Governor

Explosions in Russian region bordering Ukraine: Guv

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 02 2022, 07:23 ist
  • updated: May 02 2022, 07:23 ist
Credit: AFP File Photo

Two explosions took place in the early hours on Monday in Belgorod, the southern Russian region bordering Ukraine, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the region's governor wrote in a social media post.

"There were no casualties or damage," Gladkov wrote.

Russia
Ukraine
World news

