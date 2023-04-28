Explosions hit Kyiv, air raid alerts throughout Ukraine

Explosions rock Kyiv, air raid alerts issued throughout Ukraine

There were no details on which targets had been struck after midnight or of damage and casualties

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 28 2023, 08:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 08:08 ist
A rescuer walks during a search operation for bodies under the rubble of a building destroyed by Russian shelling, amid Russia's Invasion of Ukraine, in Borodianka, Kyiv region, Ukraine April 11, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo

Explosions resounded in Kyiv and the region surrounding the capital early on Friday, Interfax Ukraine and local telegram channels reported.

There were no details on which targets had been struck after midnight or of damage and casualties. The city's military administration said anti-aircraft units were in operation.

Also Read — Ukraine has received 1,550 armoured vehicles, 230 tanks since the war began: NATO chief

Earlier reports said cities stretching from central Ukraine to southern Mykolaiv Region had been hit by explosions after air raid alerts were declared throughout the country. 

Kyiv
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
World news

