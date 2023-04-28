Explosions rock Kyiv, air raid alerts issued throughout Ukraine

Explosions resounded in Kyiv and the region surrounding the capital early on Friday, Interfax Ukraine and local telegram channels reported.

There were no details on which targets had been struck after midnight or of damage and casualties. The city's military administration said anti-aircraft units were in operation.

Earlier reports said cities stretching from central Ukraine to southern Mykolaiv Region had been hit by explosions after air raid alerts were declared throughout the country.