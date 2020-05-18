Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg wants EU, not China, to lead on tech rules

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on Monday urged the European Union to take the lead in setting global standards for tech regulation or risk seeing countries follow China as a model.

"I think right now a lot of other countries are looking at China... and saying: 'Hey, that model looks like maybe it might work. Maybe it gives our government more control?'," Zuckerberg said, during a video debate with EU commissioner Thierry Breton.

"I just think that that's really dangerous and I worry about that kind of model spreading to other countries," Zuckerberg said.