Facebook, Instagram restored after global outage

Facebook, Instagram restored after global outage

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 09 2021, 03:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2021, 03:22 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Social media platforms Facebook and Instagram suffered a global outage in the wee hours of Friday but the services resumed after some time.

Several Instagram and Facebook users reported that the social media platforms were not working optimally in the early hours of Friday, according to the outage monitoring website Downdetector.com. 

Over 3,000 Instagram users flagged the outage on the website, while the number for Facebook edged above 1,000.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Instagram
Facebook

What's Brewing

Mental health and human rights

Mental health and human rights

Mums try to give babies antibodies via breast milk

Mums try to give babies antibodies via breast milk

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?

Online scammers have a new offer for you: Vaccine cards

Online scammers have a new offer for you: Vaccine cards

Sri Lanka arrests 'Mrs World' over assault

Sri Lanka arrests 'Mrs World' over assault

What monkeys can teach humans about resilience

What monkeys can teach humans about resilience

Being Asian in US is terrifying: Korean gamer on racism

Being Asian in US is terrifying: Korean gamer on racism

 