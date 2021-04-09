Facebook, Instagram restored after global outage

Social media platforms Facebook and Instagram suffered a global outage in the wee hours of Friday but the services resumed after some time.
Several Instagram and Facebook users reported that the social media platforms were not working optimally in the early hours of Friday, according to the outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.
Over 3,000 Instagram users flagged the outage on the website, while the number for Facebook edged above 1,000.
More to follow...
Mental health and human rights
Mums try to give babies antibodies via breast milk
Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?
Online scammers have a new offer for you: Vaccine cards
Sri Lanka arrests 'Mrs World' over assault
What monkeys can teach humans about resilience
Being Asian in US is terrifying: Korean gamer on racism