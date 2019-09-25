'Fact-checking is neccessary in the age of fake news'

The focus on fact-checking has turned sharper in the age of fake news, according to senior journalists.

Speaking at a round table on "Credibility crisis of journalism in the age of social media and fake news", Jennifer Wilton of Welt am Sonntag said, "Though fact-checking is a basic journalistic rule, in the age of social media and technology, advanced aids are vital," highlighting the need to use tools like Google Reverse Search, Yandex, and INVID to check the sources of images and videos. The German Press Agency DPA has even set up a dedicated fact-checking unit, says DPA's Stefan Voss.

The roundtable was part of a tour in Berlin titled "Fake News? Role and Responsibility of the Media" for journalists from 18 countries on the invitation of the Federal Foreign Office, Germany.

Md Zarrar Khuhro of Dawn TV Pakistan and Comfort Mussa of an online platform Sisterspeak 237 explained how fake news was undermining their countries’ health programmes. “In a country where anything from the West is looked at in awe, we had to debunk someone from North America, whose take on the polio programme threatened to derail the campaign,” said Khuhro. “In Cameroon, where we have an ongoing war, health workers also have to deal with rumours about the Ebola campaign,” said Comfort.

Election season is when fake news thrives. Tehminanee Kaoosji, a TV presenter and content producer with Bernama, Malaysia and Edan Ring, co-director and head of Sikkuy, an NGO, Israel, say leaders make outrageous charges against rivals at public gatherings, which is very hard to debunk. "It is to prevent such situations that we run boot camps on fake news for journalists," says Tehminanee.

Agrees Lucille Sodipe of an online news agency Vera Files in the Philippines. “After President Rodrigo Duterte made a sweeping statement that drugs had claimed a huge number of lives to justify the killing of alleged suspects, we did a fact-check and found that he had inflated the numbers. But that did little to contain the damage his statement had caused,” she said.

Fake news affects ordinary people too. Myung Sun Lee, a Korean journalist at the research collective Sherlock, works with lawyers to fight for those who have been wrongly convicted. “While the lawyer fights the legal battle, we highlight the injustice,” says Sun, whose collective has saved several victims.