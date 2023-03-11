Fathers day card but no knighthood for my dad: Sunak

Fathers day card but no knighthood for my dad, UK PM Sunak quips

Johnson has nominated his father Stanley for a knighthood in the list of honours he can grant as an outgoing leader

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 11 2023, 01:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2023, 01:20 ist
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Credit: PTI Photo

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday said that he would give his dad a Fathers' Day card but no knighthood, making light of controversy over the resignation honours' list of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson has nominated his father Stanley for a knighthood in the list of honours he can grant as an outgoing leader, the Times newspaper reported on Monday, drawing accusations of cronyism.

"For me a big success is remembering to get my dad a card on Fathers' Day, so that is probably about my limit of it," Sunak told reporters on a trip to Paris, when asked if he would ever give honours to his family members.

"My dad's going to get a card on Fathers' Day and that is about that."

Sunak resigned as finance minister days before Johnson was forced to say he would step down as prime minister, fuelling a rift between the two. Johnson has said he would struggle to back Sunak's new deal over post-Brexit trade, saying his approach would work better.

But Sunak declined to be drawn on the specific issues around Johnson's resignation honours list.

"I'm not going to comment on speculation," he said "I don't see these things until I see them so it is hard for me to say any more than that." 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

UK
Rishi Sunak
Boris Johnson
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

In a first since 1961, the Oscars carpet won't be red

In a first since 1961, the Oscars carpet won't be red

'Kim Kardashian of cats': Gacek draws people to Poland

'Kim Kardashian of cats': Gacek draws people to Poland

Man lynched on suspicion of carrying beef in Bihar

Man lynched on suspicion of carrying beef in Bihar

MCC calls for 'urgent intervention' into int'l cricket

MCC calls for 'urgent intervention' into int'l cricket

SRK's action scene from 'Jawan' leaked, fans go berserk

SRK's action scene from 'Jawan' leaked, fans go berserk

Berlin to let everyone go topless at public pools

Berlin to let everyone go topless at public pools

Scientists create mice with two biological fathers

Scientists create mice with two biological fathers

 