Fauci gets personalized baseball card after first pitch

Fauci gets personalized baseball card after first pitch

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 25 2020, 09:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 09:54 ist

Dr Anthony Fauci can add another bullet point to his long and distinguished career: Now he has his own baseball card.

The Topps baseball card company honoured Fauci with a card Friday, one day after he threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees. The nation's leading infectious disease expert wore a mask as he took the mound.

Granted, the pitch didn't come close to the strike zone, but the 79-year-old savoured the experience.

"It went in the wrong direction," Fauci said to the Washington Post. "I joked around after and said I used to be a shortstop when I played ball as a young boy, and I thought I was supposed to throw to first base."

Topps took it easy on Fauci, printing a card that zoomed in on his pitch release -- and did not show where the ball ended up.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Anthony Fauci
Baseball

What's Brewing

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

Donald Trump regrets his tweets? Here's what he says

Donald Trump regrets his tweets? Here's what he says

Pope, Buttler steer England to 258-4 vs Windies

Pope, Buttler steer England to 258-4 vs Windies

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

 