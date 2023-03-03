Faulty part from Ukraine likely caused rocket failure

Faulty part from Ukraine likely caused rocket launch failure

The launch was the third failure in the past eight launches of Vega and Vega C rockets, an embarrassment for the agency and its partners

AP
AP, Berlin,
  • Mar 03 2023, 17:38 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2023, 17:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The European Space Agency said Friday that an investigation into the failure of a rocket carrying two Earth observation satellites last year indicated the cause was a faulty part procured from Ukraine.

The Vega C rocket ditched in the sea less than three minutes after liftoff from a spaceport in French Guiana in December. Arianespace, which provided the launch service, said at the time that decrease in pressure was observed in the rocket's second stage, "leading to the premature end of the mission.”

“The cause of the failure was a gradual deterioration of the Zefiro 40's nozzle,” the European Space Agency said.

Also Read | Sounding rocket built by students for educational purpose launched in Tamil Nadu

The Zefiro 40 second stage, made by Italian space company Avio, suffered “an unexpected thermo-mechanical over-erosion” of a carbon component procured in Ukraine, it said.

Pierre-Yves Tissier of Arianespace said the conclusion was based on an examination of identical parts and still needed to be confirmed through further tests.

ESA added that during the inquiry “no weakness in the design of Zefiro 40 has been revealed.”

The launch was the third failure in the past eight launches of Vega and Vega C rockets, an embarrassment for the agency and its partners.

“We will overcome this very difficult moment,” Arianespace head Stephane Israel told reporters.

ESA chief Josef Aschbacher added that measures would now be implemented “to get out of this crisis stronger.”

The launch was meant to take two Earth observation satellites made by Airbus, Pleiades Neo 5 and 6, into orbit. The satellites would have been part of a constellation capable of taking images of any point on the globe with a resolution of 30 centimetres (12 inches)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Rocket Launch
Science News
Ukraine

What's Brewing

SpaceX Dragon crew enter International Space Station

SpaceX Dragon crew enter International Space Station

India to get its first foreign university campus

India to get its first foreign university campus

Woman scribe alleges harassment by Uber driver in Delhi

Woman scribe alleges harassment by Uber driver in Delhi

5 books celebrating strong Indian women

5 books celebrating strong Indian women

51% of world to be obese or overweight by 2035: Report

51% of world to be obese or overweight by 2035: Report

 