'Feeling fine', will be back soon, says US President Donald Trump from hospital

US President Donald Trump tweeted a video thanking the Walter Reed Military Medical Center where he has been hospitalised after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In the video message, he said that his health is improving and that he would be back soon. "I look forward to finishing up the campaign the way it was started and the way we've been doing," he said.

However, adding that the next few days would be the real test, he said, "People criticise me when I say that, but we have things happening that look like they are miracles coming down from God. So, I just want to tell you that I'm starting to feel good."

Also Read: What happens if Donald Trump cannot contest in presidential election anymore?

Trump conveyed in the four-minute-long video that although he was given the alternative to stay in the White House and lock himself in, he couldn't be locked up in a room upstairs, not working at the Oval Office. "I can't do that. We have to confront problems as a leader, you have to confront problems,” the President said.