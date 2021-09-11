Fines, forced leaves: How countries are mandating Covid vaccines

As Covid-19 remains to be a worldwide challenge with new variants like Delta causing concern, governments have announced stringent measures to boost vaccination, with some nations making vaccination mandatory.

The latest to announce such rules is the US where the latest Covid wave is primarily affecting children.

Here’s a look at vaccination mandates across the globe:

1. United States: President Joe Biden announced strict new vaccination rules on Thursday that will directly affect an estimated 80 million people. These include companies with more than 100 workers to ensure they are all vaccinated or undergo weekly tests. Among the US states and cities to issue their own regulations, California and New York City are demanding the same from public sector workers.

San Francisco has said it will require all municipal employees to be vaccinated or they could face penalties as well as dismissal.

French healthcare staff, retirement home workers and others working with vulnerable people have until Wednesday to get vaccinated. Health workers in both the public and private sectors have been required to be vaccinated since September 1.

Unvaccinated teachers, school and university staff and students must show proof of a negative test every two days.

2. China: Authorities in at least two of China’s provinces have said that unvaccinated adults will not be admitted to hospitals and schools. They will also not be allowed to board public transport.

3. Canada: All federal workers in Canada are required to be vaccinated by the end of September. This mandate will include air, train and ship travellers. British Columbia is also mandating vaccines for staff of all long-term care homes and assisted living facilities.

4. Zimbabwe: Unvaccinated workers in the country will be forced to resign if they refuse to get a vaccine.

5. Fiji: Workers who refuse to get vaccinated against coronavirus will be forced to go on leave, and those who stay unvaccinated till November, will be dismissed from service.

6. Italy: Doctors and health workers in the country have been asked to get vaccinated, or else they will be banned from interacting with patients directly. Unvaccinated teachers, school and varsity staff have to show a negative Covid certificate every two days.

7. Greece: Greece has mandated vaccinations for nursing home staff and healthcare workers from September. Bars, theatres and other closed spaces are only providing entry to vaccinated adults.

8. Indonesia: Vaccine is mandatory in Indonesia, with a fine of up to 5 million rupiahs ($357) for the unvaccinated.

9. Lebanon: The nation will limit the entry of unvaccinated adults into cafes, pubs, restaurants and onto beaches. Unvaccinated workers in the country are to furnish negative Covid-19 tests every 72 hours.

10. Micronesia: The small South Pacific island nation has mandated all adults to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

11. Turkmenistan: All residents aged 18 or above have to mandatorily get vaccinated against Covid-19.

12. Tajikistan: The country was the first in the world to mandate the coronavirus vaccination for all its citizens aged 18 and above.

12. Britain: After removing all Covid-related restrictions in July, it is mandatory for health workers and care home workers to get vaccinated. Night clubs and other venues with large crowds will also provide entry to citizens only after they show proof of vaccination from the end of this month.

13. Australia- It has been made mandatory for high-risk care workers and employees in quarantine hotels to be vaccinated since June.

(With agency inputs)

