Finland's PM says she hopes to give birth while in office

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin, the world's youngest leader at 34, told a magazine she would like to have a child while in office, which would make her only the third elected head of government to give birth while in power in modern times.

"I am very much hoping for an addition to the family, a little sibling for Emma," her 2-year-old daughter, Marin told Me Naiset magazine in an interview.

She said that she could not wait until her career was over, because the subject of family "is topical when it is".

Marin took the reigns of Finland's centre-left five-party coalition in a sudden move at the end of last year, after her predecessor from her Social Democratic Party, Antti Rinne, stepped down.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave birth to her first child at the age of 38 in 2018. Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto was the first modern elected leader to give birth, in 1990.