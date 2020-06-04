Finland's PM hopes to give birth while in office

Finland's PM says she hopes to give birth while in office

Reuters
Reuters, Helinski,
  • Jun 04 2020, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 09:55 ist
Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin. Credit: Reuters photo

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin, the world's youngest leader at 34, told a magazine she would like to have a child while in office, which would make her only the third elected head of government to give birth while in power in modern times.

"I am very much hoping for an addition to the family, a little sibling for Emma," her 2-year-old daughter, Marin told Me Naiset magazine in an interview.

She said that she could not wait until her career was over, because the subject of family "is topical when it is".

Marin took the reigns of Finland's centre-left five-party coalition in a sudden move at the end of last year, after her predecessor from her Social Democratic Party, Antti Rinne, stepped down.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave birth to her first child at the age of 38 in 2018. Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto was the first modern elected leader to give birth, in 1990. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Finland
Prime Minister
birth
child birth
Jacinda Ardern
Sanna Marin
Benazir Bhutto

What's Brewing

Oldest & largest ancient Maya structure found in Mexico

Oldest & largest ancient Maya structure found in Mexico

US protests defy curfews as Trump faces backlash

US protests defy curfews as Trump faces backlash

256 Shramik trains cancelled by states: Railways

256 Shramik trains cancelled by states: Railways

Cyclone Nisarga enters from Raigad killing one

Cyclone Nisarga enters from Raigad killing one

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

US prepares to retaliate to India's new Digital Service

US prepares to retaliate to India's new Digital Service

 