Fire erupts in Beirut port area, a month after massive blast

Fire erupts in Beirut port area, a month after blast

Reuters
Reuters, Beirut,
  • Sep 10 2020, 17:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 17:25 ist

A fire at Beirut port on Thursday sent up a large column of black smoke into the sky over the Lebanese capital a little more than a month since a massive blast devastated the port facilities and surrounding area.

A Reuters witness saw flames rising up in the devastated port area, although it was not immediately clear what caused the blaze.

Beirut
Lebanon
Fire Accident

