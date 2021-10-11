Fire near Zahrani oil facility, says Lebanon media

Fire near Zahrani oil facility, says Lebanon media

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Oct 11 2021, 11:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 11:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out near the Zahrani oil facility in southern Lebanon, al-Jadeed TV channel reported on Twitter on Monday, showing video footage of the blaze.

Lebanese authorities did not make any immediate comment on the incident.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Lebanon
Fire
Oil
World news

What's Brewing

Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple

Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple

Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to

Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

 