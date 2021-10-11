Fire near Zahrani oil facility, says Lebanon media

A fire broke out near the Zahrani oil facility in southern Lebanon, al-Jadeed TV channel reported on Twitter on Monday, showing video footage of the blaze.
Lebanese authorities did not make any immediate comment on the incident.
