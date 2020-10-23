Fire put out after blast at petrochemical plant in Iran

Fire put out after blast at petrochemical plant in southwest Iran

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Oct 23 2020, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2020, 22:41 ist

 A blaze caused by a blast at a large petrochemical plant near Iran's southwestern Gulf coast was put out within hours on Friday, the Bandar Imam Petrochemical Company said.

The company said its own firefighters and regional fire teams extinguished the fire before it could spread from the plant's aromatics unit, the semi-official ISNA news agency quoted the company as saying.

One worker was slightly injured, the company added.

There was no immediate news on whether the fire affected production for what is one of Iran's largest petrochemical companies with exports of more than 1 million tonnes a year.

It was the latest in a series of fires and blasts, some of which have hit sensitive sites.

Some of the explosions in the past few months appeared to be linked to Iran’s deteriorating infrastructure, while others may have been security-related, such as those at sensitive military and nuclear sites.

Fire Accident
Iran

