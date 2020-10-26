First lady hits campaign trail for Donald Trump

First lady hits campaign trail for Donald Trump

The first lady has not appeared at one of the president's campaign events since June 2019 in Orlando

AP
AP, Washington,
  • Oct 26 2020, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2020, 22:46 ist

Melania Trump is set to make her first solo campaign-trail appearance of 2020 for President Donald Trump.

Trump's reelection campaign says the first lady will appear at an event Tuesday in Atglen, Pennsylvania, that will be moderated by former White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway.

The campaign says she will share the president's agenda with Pennsylvanians.

The first lady has not appeared at one of the president's campaign events since June 2019 in Orlando, Florida, where the president formally announced his bid for a second term.

She had been scheduled to headline campaign fundraisers back in March, but those events were cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Melania Trump recently recovered from a bout with Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Melania Trump
Donald Trump
United States
US Presidential Elections 2020

What's Brewing

'Mirzapur 2' series review: Makes a good impact

'Mirzapur 2' series review: Makes a good impact

From the Newsroom: 'No change in Karnataka leadership'

From the Newsroom: 'No change in Karnataka leadership'

How real are our virtual lives at work and play?

How real are our virtual lives at work and play?

Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up on 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up on 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

New spirits rise in old, repurposed churches

New spirits rise in old, repurposed churches

Singaporeans take daycations, jets to beat Covid blues

Singaporeans take daycations, jets to beat Covid blues

The Lead: Understanding the BS-VI standard

The Lead: Understanding the BS-VI standard

 