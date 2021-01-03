First phase of elections held for next Tibetan parliament-in-exile

As thousands of Tibetan refugees living in India and elsewhere around the world on Sunday cast votes to elect his successor, the outgoing political leader of the community, Lobsang Sangay, said that the global poll sent out a loud and clear message to China about the inevitability of democracy in Tibet.

“It sends out a message to Beijing – no matter how much you repress the Tibetan people, democracy is inevitable (in Tibet),” said Sangay, the outgoing Sikyong (President) of the Tibetan Government-in-Exile (TGiE), which is formally known as the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) and based in India. “It also sent a message of hope to the Tibetans in Tibet.”

Sangay himself cast his vote at the headquarters of the TGiE in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. So did thousands of others in India, the United States and other countries, participating in the preliminary round of elections. Two candidates, who will secure maximum number of votes in the primary election, will take on each other in the final round of polling on April 11 and one of them will beat the other to take over as the political leader of the exiled Tibetans for a five-year-term till 2026.

“His Holiness the Dalai Lama has given us democracy as a gift. The elder generation (of Tibetans) has preserved it and the younger generation is practising it. It will continue to be stronger and strengthen the Tibetan freedom movement,” Sangay told the DH.

He was first elected to the top office of the TGiE in 2011 and was re-elected in 2016.

He is now set to pass on the baton to his successor, who would be elected through a two-stage process.

The polling for the primary and the final elections to the 17th Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE) also took place on Sunday – simultaneously with that to elect the next Sikyong.

What has added to the significance of the polling to elect the TPiE and the Sikyong of the TGiE this year is that the democratic exercise by the exiled Tibetans recently got endorsement from the United States.

The US Congress earlier this month passed the Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2020, acknowledging the legitimacy of both the TPiE and the TGiE, which is formally known as the Central Tibetan Administration or the CTA. The TPSA 2020, which the US President Donald Trump signed into law recently, acknowledged the CTA as the “legitimate institution reflecting the aspirations” of the Tibetan diaspora around the world and Sikyong as its President.

Sangay said that the global poll to elect the next Sikyong of the TGiE and the TPiE had also brought about a moment of pride for the Tibetans living in Tibet under the rule of the Chinese Government. They could not take part in the democratic process, but it did send out a very encouraging message of hope to them, he added