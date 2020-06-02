'1st Rohingya refugee dies from coronavirus in B'desh'

First Rohingya refugee dies from coronavirus in Bangladesh: official

AFP
AFP, Dhaka,
  • Jun 02 2020, 12:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 12:46 ist

 A 71-year-old man has become the first Rohingya living in vast refugee camps in Bangladesh to die from the coronavirus, an official said Tuesday.

"He died on May 31. But last night we got the confirmation that he died of COVID-19," said Toha Bhuiyan, a senior health official in the Cox's Bazar district.

The man, who lived in the Kutupalong camp, was among at least 29 Rohingya to have tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh camps, which are home to nearly one million Rohingya who fled Myanmar.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Rohingya
Bangladesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Can Trump send the military to quell protest violence?

Can Trump send the military to quell protest violence?

No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts

No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts

COVID-19 antibiotics surge will cause more deaths: WHO

COVID-19 antibiotics surge will cause more deaths: WHO

Trump declares he's president of law, order amid unrest

Trump declares he's president of law, order amid unrest

Gilead authorised to market remdesivir in India

Gilead authorised to market remdesivir in India

SRK's foundation comes to rescue of toddler in Bihar

SRK's foundation comes to rescue of toddler in Bihar

Coronavirus: Bengaluru has a testing problem

Coronavirus: Bengaluru has a testing problem

 