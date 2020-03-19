First US Congress member tests positive for coronavirus

First US Congress member tests positive for coronavirus

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Mar 19 2020, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 14:51 ist
U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart speaks during an interview. (Credit: Reuters)

A Florida lawmaker became the first member of the US Congress to test positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

Representative Mario Diaz-Balart's office said in a statement that "just a short while ago, he was notified that he has tested positive for COVID-19."

Track live updates on the coronavirus here

The Republican, who represents part of Miami, follows Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus last week.

Diaz-Balart said that he had entered into quarantine and was working from his Washington apartment.

"I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better. However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus," he said.

The United States so far has just over 7,300 cases and more than 110 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker. 

 

