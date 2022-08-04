5 missiles fired by China landed in Japanese zone

Five missiles fired by China appear to have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 04 2022, 19:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 19:35 ist

Five ballistic missiles fired by China appear to have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said on Thursday, adding that it was the first such incident.

He added that Japan had lodged a protest via diplomatic routes.

Japan
China
missiles
World news

